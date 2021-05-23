Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

