Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report $590.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the highest is $616.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

