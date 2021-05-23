Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Raised to $133.00 at Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.76.

Shares of ADS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. 731,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,878. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

