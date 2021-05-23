Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $123,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $150.90. 644,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

