Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $133,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 3,497,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

