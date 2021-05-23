Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $126.35 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $126,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders have sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

DGX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.33. 710,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.