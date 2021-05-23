Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 373,759 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 373,759 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $118,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $31,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GATX by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $137,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,705.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,664. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 70,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,521. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

