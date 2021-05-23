Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 607 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 741,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,800. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

