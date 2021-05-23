Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 251 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 251 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.45. 3,772,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,437. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.