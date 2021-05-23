Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 798 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

