Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,709. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.61, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

