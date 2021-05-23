Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

