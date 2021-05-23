Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. 1,649,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,454. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.62. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

