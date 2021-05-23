Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 3,419,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,600. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

