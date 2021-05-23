Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,066. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.