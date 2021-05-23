Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 722 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,334. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.