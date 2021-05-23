Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,366 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

