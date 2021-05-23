Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.67. 5,244,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

