Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

