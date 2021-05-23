Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 382,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,805. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

