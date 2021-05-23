Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

ALT stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.