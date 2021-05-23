Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

