Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 176,031 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.25.

ACH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

