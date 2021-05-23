Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $48.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the lowest is $47.62 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $196.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $202.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AMAL opened at $16.03 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $499.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

