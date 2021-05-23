AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $50.97 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in AMC Networks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

