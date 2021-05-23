American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

