American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 204,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

