American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of American International Group worth $72,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 4,198,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,065. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

