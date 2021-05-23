Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.66 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

