Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $7.48 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $675.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

