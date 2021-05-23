Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $152,726,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. 382,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,806. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

