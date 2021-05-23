Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 1,860 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.66. 5,329,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,467. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

