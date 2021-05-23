Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,202 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.62 on Friday, reaching $614.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,130. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $257.63 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.