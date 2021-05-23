Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,241 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.19. 672,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

