Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 943 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.48. 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,409. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.