Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 34.3%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) was down 34.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 82,014,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 17,857,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.58 ($0.31).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The stock has a market cap of £73.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

In other Amigo news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

