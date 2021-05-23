AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.13. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,222. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $89.45. 299,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

