Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. 3,645,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,680. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

