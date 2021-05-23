Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

