Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Endo International reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

