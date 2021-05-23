Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report sales of $157.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $142.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $850.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.