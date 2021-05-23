Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Aptiv reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of APTV traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.46. 1,351,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

