Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.95. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $477.22. The company had a trading volume of 332,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,075. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $217.18 and a 12-month high of $480.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.92.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

