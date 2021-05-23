Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 197,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,840. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.