Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 197,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,840. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

