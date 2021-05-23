Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $171.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $176.46 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $689.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.74 million to $716.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $725.44 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 647,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,604. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

