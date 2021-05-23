Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 2,515

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

LON:DPLM traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,808. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,797.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,420.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

