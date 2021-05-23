Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) PT at $21.50

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 242,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $754.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

