Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) PT at $213.25

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $222.86. 131,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,962. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $168.83 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.