Analysts Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $18.05

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.