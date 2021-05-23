Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $37.75

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. 1,378,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,490. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,500,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

